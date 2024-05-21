Richmond's Carytown might finally get a new sign
As Oprah would say: You get a sign. You get a sign. Carytown (maybe) gets a sign!
Why it matters: The push to get Richmond's nine-block shopping district some new signage has been over a decade in the making — and it might finally happen, reports BizSense.
The big picture: Richmond's planning commission on Tuesday is expected to say yes to an Art Deco-style LED-lighted sign for Carytown.
- It would be suspended about 25 feet in the air over Cary Street by the GRTC bus stop and Torchy's Tacos.
- The former sign was on the ground, barely visible and fell down last year.
Zoom in: The design from Wellcraft MFG was inspired by signage from 1930s-era Carytown and the 1928 Byrd Theater, per BizSense.
- Federal funds are covering the nearly $100,000 price tag.
What's next: If all goes as planned, the sign could be up in time for the annual Watermelon Festival in August.
