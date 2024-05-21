May 21, 2024 - News

Richmond's Carytown might finally get a new sign

A design sketch of a green and gold-colored sign that says "EST 1938" with "CARYTOWN" underneath it and "Richmond, VA" underneath that.

The design for the new Carytown sign. Photo: Courtesy of Wellcraft MFG

As Oprah would say: You get a sign. You get a sign. Carytown (maybe) gets a sign!

Why it matters: The push to get Richmond's nine-block shopping district some new signage has been over a decade in the making — and it might finally happen, reports BizSense.

The big picture: Richmond's planning commission on Tuesday is expected to say yes to an Art Deco-style LED-lighted sign for Carytown.

  • It would be suspended about 25 feet in the air over Cary Street by the GRTC bus stop and Torchy's Tacos.
  • The former sign was on the ground, barely visible and fell down last year.

Zoom in: The design from Wellcraft MFG was inspired by signage from 1930s-era Carytown and the 1928 Byrd Theater, per BizSense.

  • Federal funds are covering the nearly $100,000 price tag.

What's next: If all goes as planned, the sign could be up in time for the annual Watermelon Festival in August.

