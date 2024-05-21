Richmond's Carytown might finally get a new sign

The design for the new Carytown sign. Photo: Courtesy of Wellcraft MFG

As Oprah would say: You get a sign. You get a sign. Carytown (maybe) gets a sign! Why it matters: The push to get Richmond's nine-block shopping district some new signage has been over a decade in the making — and it might finally happen, reports BizSense.

The big picture: Richmond's planning commission on Tuesday is expected to say yes to an Art Deco-style LED-lighted sign for Carytown.

It would be suspended about 25 feet in the air over Cary Street by the GRTC bus stop and Torchy's Tacos.

The former sign was on the ground, barely visible and fell down last year.

Zoom in: The design from Wellcraft MFG was inspired by signage from 1930s-era Carytown and the 1928 Byrd Theater, per BizSense.

Federal funds are covering the nearly $100,000 price tag.

What's next: If all goes as planned, the sign could be up in time for the annual Watermelon Festival in August.