Txtur, a Roanoke-based furniture maker that boasts a showroom/in-house Nordic and Scandinavian-inspired restaurant, Stock, opened its Richmond location of both last week.
Why it matters: People are invited to dine, drink or snack on any of the furniture arrangements in the showroom — that's how confident the company is in their easy-to-clean fabric.
Yep. Every piece of furniture in the showroom can be dined upon. Even the beds, even if the diners are drinking red wine on the white couches, even if they're dining with children — on a $3,000 sofa.
The big picture: Txtur (pronounced texture) launched in 2020 as a direct-to-consumer arm of an 88-year-old Roanoke-based corporate furniture maker, Frank Chervan Incorporated.
The goal was to keep workers employed during pandemic uncertainty. It proved to be a resounding success in Roanoke, director of sales Nick Guachetá tells Axios.
A Richmond location was always part of their plan, and early indications are that the company has once again found success. In Txtur's first three days of operation in Richmond, it saw 70% of the business it sees in a full month in Roanoke, Guachetá says.