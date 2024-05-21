Share on email (opens in new window)

You can dine on any of these surfaces. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Txtur, a Roanoke-based furniture maker that boasts a showroom/in-house Nordic and Scandinavian-inspired restaurant, Stock, opened its Richmond location of both last week. Why it matters: People are invited to dine, drink or snack on any of the furniture arrangements in the showroom — that's how confident the company is in their easy-to-clean fabric.

Yep. Every piece of furniture in the showroom can be dined upon. Even the beds, even if the diners are drinking red wine on the white couches, even if they're dining with children — on a $3,000 sofa.

Your whole family can dine here. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

The big picture: Txtur (pronounced texture) launched in 2020 as a direct-to-consumer arm of an 88-year-old Roanoke-based corporate furniture maker, Frank Chervan Incorporated.

The goal was to keep workers employed during pandemic uncertainty. It proved to be a resounding success in Roanoke, director of sales Nick Guachetá tells Axios.

A Richmond location was always part of their plan, and early indications are that the company has once again found success. In Txtur's first three days of operation in Richmond, it saw 70% of the business it sees in a full month in Roanoke, Guachetá says.

Zoom in: Txtur and Stock are in the former Seaboard train depot at 604 Hull St. in Manchester.

Txtur specializes in custom and sustainable furniture with Danish-inspired silhouettes; think a contemporary take on mid-century modern — or super high-end Ikea.

But because Txtur's parent company produced furniture for many uber-high-end brands, it's pieces can cost thousands less, like $2,000-$3,000 for sofa compared to $8,000 or $10,000.

The bar at Stock is right at the entry of Txtur. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Stock's menu and concept also draws inspiration from Nordic and Scandinavian regions, and there is an actual restaurant dining room if folks prefer to eat that way. There's also a patio.

On the menu: Diners will find a full bar, apps like fried gouda spring rolls ($12) and a smörgåsbord with house smoked fish and cheeses ($28), plus entrees like fish ($28) and steak ($33).

Stock is open for dinner Monday through Saturday and lunch and fika — a Swedish tradition of morning coffee and pastries — daily.

Reservations are available on OpenTable, and diners can indicate restaurant, showroom or patio seating.

Both Txtur and Stock are open daily, and there are around 50 free parking spaces on either side of the building.

Editor's note: This story was updated with the restaurants latest hours, which now includes daily lunch service.