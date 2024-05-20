May 20, 2024 - News

5 Richmond traffic projects to watch

Illustration of rolls of bills behind a road barricade

Richmond is planning five traffic safety projects on main roads across the city.

Why it matters: They're all on streets classified as "high injury," which account for roughly 77% of traffic deaths and severe injuries but 9% of the city's roads, according to the Department of Public Works.

The big picture: The proposed traffic projects are part of Vision Zero, Richmond's plan to make streets safer.

  • DPW asked for resident feedback last week to help finalize the plans.
  • Questions included comments on the design, how often you use that road and with what mode of transportation.

A breakdown of the five proposals:

Franklin Street

This would create a two-way bike lane down Franklin.

Location: Between Lombardy and Belvidere Streets adjacent to Monroe Park and parts of VCU.

Cost: Nearly $2 million total, $292,000 for the temporary solution.

Timeline: Design in 2024, install temporary conversion in 2025.

Hopkins Road

This would convert a four-lane road into three lanes and add bike lanes and sidewalks.

Location: The 3.5 miles from Hopkins Road to Collier Hill Road at the Chesterfield-Richmond line by Richmond Highway and Broad Rock.

Cost: $2.3 million.

Timeline: Design in 2024, installation in 2025 or 2026.

Main and Cary streets

This would narrow the roadways, shorten the length a pedestrian has to walk to cross the street and add marked crosswalks through 24 curb extensions on Main and 31 on Cary.

Location: The parts in between Arthur Ashe and Belvidere.

Cost: $1.5 million.

Timeline: Not listed.

Forest Hill Avenue

This would reduce pedestrian crossing distances and move flashing beacon signs that alert drivers to a pedestrian crossing to make them more visible to traffic.

Location: The intersections of 41st and 43rd streets near Forest Hill Park.

Cost: $751,474.

Timeline: Not listed.

Hull Street

This would add traffic light signals with buttons for pedestrians to press to get the right of way.

Location: The intersection of Hull Street and East 29th Street.

Cost: About $515,000.

Timeline: Not listed.

