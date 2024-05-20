5 Richmond traffic projects to watch

Share on email (opens in new window)

Richmond is planning five traffic safety projects on main roads across the city. Why it matters: They're all on streets classified as "high injury," which account for roughly 77% of traffic deaths and severe injuries but 9% of the city's roads, according to the Department of Public Works.

The big picture: The proposed traffic projects are part of Vision Zero, Richmond's plan to make streets safer.

DPW asked for resident feedback last week to help finalize the plans.

Questions included comments on the design, how often you use that road and with what mode of transportation.

A breakdown of the five proposals:

Franklin Street

This would create a two-way bike lane down Franklin.

Location: Between Lombardy and Belvidere Streets adjacent to Monroe Park and parts of VCU.

Cost: Nearly $2 million total, $292,000 for the temporary solution.

Timeline: Design in 2024, install temporary conversion in 2025.

Hopkins Road

This would convert a four-lane road into three lanes and add bike lanes and sidewalks.

Location: The 3.5 miles from Hopkins Road to Collier Hill Road at the Chesterfield-Richmond line by Richmond Highway and Broad Rock.

Cost: $2.3 million.

Timeline: Design in 2024, installation in 2025 or 2026.

Main and Cary streets

This would narrow the roadways, shorten the length a pedestrian has to walk to cross the street and add marked crosswalks through 24 curb extensions on Main and 31 on Cary.

Location: The parts in between Arthur Ashe and Belvidere.

Cost: $1.5 million.

Timeline: Not listed.

Forest Hill Avenue

This would reduce pedestrian crossing distances and move flashing beacon signs that alert drivers to a pedestrian crossing to make them more visible to traffic.

Location: The intersections of 41st and 43rd streets near Forest Hill Park.

Cost: $751,474.

Timeline: Not listed.

Hull Street

This would add traffic light signals with buttons for pedestrians to press to get the right of way.

Location: The intersection of Hull Street and East 29th Street.

Cost: About $515,000.

Timeline: Not listed.