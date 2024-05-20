Henrico now has 16 data centers that generate more $13 million in annual tax revenue.
Last week, the county approved zoning for a 622-acre site in Varina that will likely host multiple additional data centers.
Zoom in: The county announced in April it intended to do "something transformational" to address the region's growing housing affordability crisis.
The household income needed to afford a home in Virginia has increased by 76% since 2020 to $118,300, Henrico officials said. That's out of line with the incomes of many county workers, like teachers and police officers.
Worth noting: Virginia, and Northern Virginia specifically, is home to more than 35% of the world's data centers and has been dubbed the data center capital of the world.
The centers, which essentially are buildings filled with computer servers, can be cash-cows for local governments as they need few local services but can contribute million in tax revenue.
Yes, but: They require so much electricity — as much as 50 times more than a normal office building — that some energy providers are turning to fossil-fuel burning sources to keep up, per the Washington Post.