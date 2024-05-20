Richmond's growing AI job landscape

Why it matters: As AI emerges as the hottest new thing in tech, cities outside Silicon Valley have a chance to get in on the action — and reap the potentially lucrative economic rewards.
Zoom in: San Jose (142.4 new AI jobs listed per 100,000 residents), Seattle (74.4) and San Francisco (49.3) led the way in the first quarter of 2024 among cities with at least 500,000 residents and 25 newly posted jobs.
In those cities, AI jobs accounted for about 7.5%, 4% and 3.2% of all new Q1 job listings, respectively.
For comparison, there were 11.7 AI-related jobs posted for every 100,000 residents nationally in Q1.
Yes, but: Richmond ranks in the top 10 cities for new AI jobs in the first quarter of of this year, with 21.5 new AI jobs listed per 100,000 residents or 279 total AI jobs for the first-quarter of this year.
Last year, Richmond saw 634 new AI jobs — way up from the 169 for all 2018, back when AI was still the stuff of sci-fi flicks for most people.
Austin (39.9), Washington, D.C. (35.3) and Northwest Arkansas (24.7) also had strong showings, as did Raleigh (19.7) and Atlanta (19).