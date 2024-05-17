A goat and sheep rodeo on the side of I-64 in Chesapeake. Photo: Virginia State Police/ Facebook

A flock of sheep and goats pulled a prison break and ended up on the side of a Virginia highway this week. Why it matters: They did a terrible job being discreet about it.

The big picture: Virginia State Police thwarted their escape attempt on I-64 near the High Rise Bridge. Chesapeake Animal Patrol returned the nine goats and sheep back to the farm and no one was injured.

The funniest part: Half the group of escapees being divided by a highway rail and acting as if looking at the camera made them less suspicious.

Sabrina's thought bubble: I would pay so much money for an animated movie that shows how they escaped (Did they use each other to climb the sound barrier wall around their farm?) and has "What is Love" by Haddaway playing when police pulled up.