School segregation in Virginia is increasing 70 years after Brown v. Board ruling

The big picture: Seventy years after the Brown v. Board of Education ruling, which declared racially divided schools as unconstitutional, Virginia's population is the most diverse it's ever been.
But "our metropolitan communities were engineered deliberately to create segregation … and we continue to make decisions that aren't helping the situation," Genevieve Siegel-Hawley, an associate professor at VCU who researches school segregation, told Axios.
That means the state continues to reel from decades of policies that further isolated Black and Latino students by race and poverty.
Some linger from the era of the Brown decision:
1930s housing policies that declared Black neighborhoods as "hazardous" and blocked Black families from buying homes.
Massive Resistance, Virginia's 1956 policy to defy desegregation, which led to some schools not integrating until the early 1970s.
White flight, when white families fled the cities for the suburbs to avoid integration.
Limited federal oversight for school desegregation.
Others are more recent, and have exacerbated the divisions since the 1990s, Siegel-Hawley said:
Explosion of school choice without civil rights protections.
The impact is seen in the Richmond-area:the second-most segregated region in Virginia behind the DMV, per the Segregation Explorer from Stanford University looking at demographic changes between 1991 and 2022.
Segregation has mostly worsened or remained the same in Richmond Public Schools since 1992, even as white and Black students account for a smaller percentage of the district.