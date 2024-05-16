The most diverse high school in Virginia is Tucker in Henrico

There are some positive signs when it comes to diversity in Richmond-area schools: Tucker High School in Henrico has the most racially diverse population of all Virginia public high schools, according to education data website Niche. Henrico County Public Schools also boasts the most diverse student population in the Richmond region — and one of the most diverse in the state.

Zoom in: While Henrico County's population is 50% white, per census data, the district serves a majority-minority student population with only around 32% of white students.

At Tucker the student body, per state data:

28% - Hispanic.

27% - White.

22% — Black.

18% — Asian.

6% — Multiple races.

At Tucker, and throughout the county, diversity is celebrated, Henrico superintendent Amy Cashwell and Tiffany Lewis, the district's newly named chief of diversity and equity, tell Axios.

The school houses the district's ESL Welcome Center where they help newcomers navigate whatever they need.

That includes the more than 139 languages that are spoken by Henrico students.

Henrico keeps and updates an ongoing diversity and inclusion strategic plan.

And was the first school in the state to adopt a calendar that honors "not just acknowledges" the high holidays of six major religions.

What they're saying: It's clear to us that there are still miles yet to travel, but we can use this anniversary to say, look at how far we've come, but there's much more work to do and we're committed to that," Cashwell says.