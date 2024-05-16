The most diverse high school in Virginia is Tucker in Henrico Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
There are some positive signs when it comes to diversity in Richmond-area schools:
Tucker High School in Henrico has the most racially diverse population of all Virginia public high schools, according to education data website Niche. Henrico County Public Schools also boasts the most diverse student population in the Richmond region — and one of the most diverse in the state. Zoom in: While Henrico County's population is 50% white, per census data, the district serves a majority-minority student population with only around 32% of white students.
At Tucker the student body, per
state data: 28% - Hispanic. 27% - White. 22% — Black. 18% — Asian. 6% — Multiple races.
At Tucker, and throughout the county, diversity is celebrated, Henrico superintendent Amy Cashwell and Tiffany Lewis, the
district's newly named chief of diversity and equity, tell Axios. What they're saying: It's clear to us that there are still miles yet to travel, but we can use this anniversary to say, look at how far we've come, but there's much more work to do and we're committed to that," Cashwell says.
