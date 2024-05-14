⚾️ Richmond's first sports bar/card shop

2 hours ago - News

Rendering of Graybo's Sports Cards and Parlay Bar & Lounge opens Saturday in Scott's Addition. Image: Courtesy of Graybo's Sports Cards

Graybo's Sports Cards and Parlay Bar & Lounge opens Saturday in Scott's Addition.

A new sports bar and trading card shop hybrid concept is preparing to open in the former Circuit Arcade Bar space in Scott's Addition.

State of play: The dual concept Parlay Bar & Lounge and Graybo's Sports Cards is from Richmond-developer Duke Dodson, of Dodson Companies, and designed for sports fans, per a news release.

Zoom in: Parlay will have high-def TVs, lounge seating, a putting green and five "semi-private pods" available to private, high-end sports-viewing parties.

What's next: The free Grand Opening celebration is Saturday 3-8pm and will include live music, the Preakness Stakes on TV, and food and drink for purchase.


