⚾️ Richmond's first sports bar/card shop

Graybo's Sports Cards and Parlay Bar & Lounge opens Saturday in Scott's Addition. Image: Courtesy of Graybo's Sports Cards

A new sports bar and trading card shop hybrid concept is preparing to open in the former Circuit Arcade Bar space in Scott's Addition. State of play: The dual concept Parlay Bar & Lounge and Graybo's Sports Cards is from Richmond-developer Duke Dodson, of Dodson Companies, and designed for sports fans, per a news release.

Zoom in: Parlay will have high-def TVs, lounge seating, a putting green and five "semi-private pods" available to private, high-end sports-viewing parties.

Partnering on the restaurant are chef Robyn Carter and restaurateur Kelsey Biser, the team behind Colonial Beach restaurants Drift Seafood + Bar and Muse Pizzeria & Arcade.

On the menu: Pizza, sandwiches, entree salads ($12-$18), apps and a full bar.

What's next: The free Grand Opening celebration is Saturday 3-8pm and will include live music, the Preakness Stakes on TV, and food and drink for purchase.

