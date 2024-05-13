Your cheat sheet to Virginia's June congressional primaries

Early voting for Virginia's June congressional primaries is underway.
Why it matters: The outcomes will determine the Democratic and Republican candidates going head-to-head in November, and the winners of those elections will be representing you in Congress.
The big picture: All of Virginia's 11 U.S. House of Representatives seats are up for grabs this November.
So is one of its two spots in the Senate: Sen. Tim Kaine's seat.
Since there's no one challenging Kaine for the Democratic nomination, there's no Democratic primary in June.
But there are five Republicans hoping to take Kaine on.
Between the lines: This means Richmonders only have a Senate Republican primary to vote for this time around, since Democratic Rep. Jennifer McClellan — whose 4th District includes Richmond — is running unopposed.
Sen. Mark Warner's seat is up for election in 2026.