Your cheat sheet to Virginia's June congressional primaries

Early voting for Virginia's June congressional primaries is underway.

Why it matters: The outcomes will determine the Democratic and Republican candidates going head-to-head in November, and the winners of those elections will be representing you in Congress.

The big picture: All of Virginia's 11 U.S. House of Representatives seats are up for grabs this November.

  • So is one of its two spots in the Senate: Sen. Tim Kaine's seat.
  • Since there's no one challenging Kaine for the Democratic nomination, there's no Democratic primary in June.
  • But there are five Republicans hoping to take Kaine on.

Between the lines: This means Richmonders only have a Senate Republican primary to vote for this time around, since Democratic Rep. Jennifer McClellan — whose 4th District includes Richmond — is running unopposed.

  • Sen. Mark Warner's seat is up for election in 2026.

Key dates:

Where to vote:

  • Look up your polling place here.

What do you need to vote?

  • A form of ID, but if residents who don't have one when they go to vote can cast a provisional ballot that's counted once officials verify eligibility.

A look at the Richmond-area races:

1st District

Areas it includes: Parts of Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties among others.

Democrats:

Republicans:

  • Rep. Rob Wittman (incumbent and only Republican candidate).

5th District (one of the most competitive primary elections)

Areas it includes: While it's mostly seen as a Charlottesville-area district, it does include parts of Goochland, parts of Hanover County and Powhatan.

Democrats:

Republicans:

The Republicans going for Kaine's Senate spot:

What we're watching: Rep. Abigail Spanberger leaving her 7th District seat to run for governor has drawn seven Democrats and six Republicans vying to replace her.

