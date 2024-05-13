Your cheat sheet to Virginia's June congressional primaries

Share on email (opens in new window)

Early voting for Virginia's June congressional primaries is underway. Why it matters: The outcomes will determine the Democratic and Republican candidates going head-to-head in November, and the winners of those elections will be representing you in Congress.

The big picture: All of Virginia's 11 U.S. House of Representatives seats are up for grabs this November.

So is one of its two spots in the Senate: Sen. Tim Kaine's seat.

Since there's no one challenging Kaine for the Democratic nomination, there's no Democratic primary in June.

But there are five Republicans hoping to take Kaine on.

Between the lines: This means Richmonders only have a Senate Republican primary to vote for this time around, since Democratic Rep. Jennifer McClellan — whose 4th District includes Richmond — is running unopposed.

Sen. Mark Warner's seat is up for election in 2026.

Key dates:

May 28: deadline to register to vote or update registration.

June 7: deadline to apply for a mailed absentee ballot.

June 15: last in-person early voting day.

June 18: primary day.

Where to vote:

Look up your polling place here.

What do you need to vote?

A form of ID, but if residents who don't have one when they go to vote can cast a provisional ballot that's counted once officials verify eligibility.

A look at the Richmond-area races:

1st District

Areas it includes: Parts of Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties among others.

Democrats:

Republicans:

Rep. Rob Wittman (incumbent and only Republican candidate).

5th District (one of the most competitive primary elections)

Areas it includes: While it's mostly seen as a Charlottesville-area district, it does include parts of Goochland, parts of Hanover County and Powhatan.

Democrats:

Republicans:

Bob Good, a two-term incumbent.

John McGuire, a state senator representing Goochland.

The Republicans going for Kaine's Senate spot:

What we're watching: Rep. Abigail Spanberger leaving her 7th District seat to run for governor has drawn seven Democrats and six Republicans vying to replace her.