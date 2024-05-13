Over 100 graduating VCU students walked out of their graduation ceremony Saturday in protest of Gov. Youngkin as the commencement speaker. Photo: Fadel Allassan/Axios

More than 100 graduating VCU students walked out of their ceremony Saturday in protest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin as the commencement speaker. State of play: Graduates who walked out did so in opposition to Youngkin's DEI stance, plus the governor's support for universities breaking up on-campus pro-Palestinian encampments, per the Times-Dispatch.

Those pro-Palestinian campus protests included one two weeks ago at VCU that ended with 13 arrests after law enforcement intervened with pepper spray and riot shields.

Graduates told RTD on Saturday they were also protesting a Youngkin request to review the syllabi for a potential racial literacy course requirement at VCU, which the school's board voted Friday to reject.

His administration's K-12 transgender policies, Republican-led efforts to remove some books from K-12 schools and his opposition to critical race theory were other issues the grads were protesting.

Zoom in: Around 1,200 graduates were at the university-wide ceremony Saturday, per RTD.

Roughly 50 of the more than 100 students who walked out of the ceremony at the Richmond Convention Center joined a Pro-Palestinian march to nearby Abner Clay Park.

Zoom out: VCU's graduation walkout out was one of several that took place across the nation on Saturday, per the New York Times.