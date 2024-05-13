Richmond's true rate is significantly better than the Charlottesville (32%), Blacksburg (25.7%) and Roanoke (19.8%) metros.
Virginia Beach (18.6%) and the D.C. metro (17.9%) had us beat.
The big picture: Boom towns like Denver, Nashville and Dallas are seeing low levels of true unemployment — in stark contrast to areas such as El Paso and New Orleans with large numbers of low-wage jobs, according to the True Employment report.
Nationwide, the True Unemployment rate is 24.2%; it averaged 23% in 2023.
What they're saying: "Local communities investing in infrastructure, housing, and future-oriented industries consistently outperform those more reliant on low-wage jobs," says LISEP founder Gene Ludwig.
How it works: The think tank's proprietary system measures the proportion of workers looking for and unable to find a full-time job that pays more than $25,000 per year.
Between the lines: The True Unemployment rate tends to track — but also be much higher than — the BLS unemployment rate.
That's because LISEP counts as unemployed anybody earning less than $25,000 per year, a group BLS excludes.
LISEP, unlike BLS, also includes people who have stopped looking for work due to lack of jobs, demands of child care or other issues.
Worth noting: The living wage in Richmond is $25.38 an hour for two working adults with two children, the MIT living wage calculator shows.