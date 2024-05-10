7 hours ago - News

Virtual tours of downtown Richmond are here

a 3-d AI look at part of Richmond

Locals, or just folks who are Richmond curious, can tour 8 neighborhoods. Image: Courtesy of Venture Richmond

Free virtual tours of downtown Richmond are now online for anyone to play with, thanks to Venture Richmond.

State of play: The city's downtown-focused booster group last month launched the tours using Vistity, a virtual reality tour software.

Why it matters: The tours were created to help promote economic development opportunities in Richmond and let outsiders see how cool our city is, Venture marketing director Erika Gay tells Axios.

Yes, but: Anyone can use them.

Zoom in: The tours highlight eight neighborhoods from Manchester to Jackson Ward and Shockoe Bottom to Monroe Ward.

  • Users can see all of the city's ongoing residential and commercial projects, zoom in on downtown venues, restaurants and tourist attractions and even see project and business details.
  • Plus, the projects and businesses are continuously updated, so locals — or outside investors — can see Richmond's constantly changing landscape.
