Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Locals, or just folks who are Richmond curious, can tour 8 neighborhoods. Image: Courtesy of Venture Richmond

Free virtual tours of downtown Richmond are now online for anyone to play with, thanks to Venture Richmond. State of play: The city's downtown-focused booster group last month launched the tours using Vistity, a virtual reality tour software.

Why it matters: The tours were created to help promote economic development opportunities in Richmond and let outsiders see how cool our city is, Venture marketing director Erika Gay tells Axios.

Yes, but: Anyone can use them.

Zoom in: The tours highlight eight neighborhoods from Manchester to Jackson Ward and Shockoe Bottom to Monroe Ward.