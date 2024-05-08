The Science Museum of Virginia's new massive prehistoric flying animal
The Science Museum of Virginia last week unveiled a 750-pound sculpture of a Quetzalcoatlus that's now hanging from the ceiling.
Why it matters: The prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs — but wasn't actually a dinosaur — is the largest flying animal known to exist.
Zoom (way) in: The Quetzalcoatlus (pronounced ket-zel-co-WAT-luss) lived between 70 and 66 million years ago and weighed around 500 pounds.
To celebrate the massive addition, the museum is hosting a family-friendly Science After Dark: Prehistoric Party on Friday from 5-8pm.
- Adult tickets are $17.50, and the event includes hands-on, prehistoric-themed activities.
