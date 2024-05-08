3 hours ago - News

The Science Museum of Virginia's new massive prehistoric flying animal

headshot
A giant dinosaur looking bird

That's one big bird. Image: Courtesy of the Science Museum of Virginia

The Science Museum of Virginia last week unveiled a 750-pound sculpture of a Quetzalcoatlus that's now hanging from the ceiling.

Why it matters: The prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs — but wasn't actually a dinosaur — is the largest flying animal known to exist.

Zoom (way) in: The Quetzalcoatlus (pronounced ket-zel-co-WAT-luss) lived between 70 and 66 million years ago and weighed around 500 pounds.

a giant eyeball on a reptile
The stuff of nightmares. Image: Courtesy of the Science Museum of Virginia

To celebrate the massive addition, the museum is hosting a family-friendly Science After Dark: Prehistoric Party on Friday from 5-8pm.

  • Adult tickets are $17.50, and the event includes hands-on, prehistoric-themed activities.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more