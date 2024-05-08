Chesterfield County Jail is reportedly the first in the U.S. to use a device on incarcerated people that sends electrical pulses through the brain to ease opioid withdrawal symptoms. Why it matters: It's another example of how, as the addiction crisis gets worse, jails and prisons have become de facto substance use treatment providers — which they were never meant to be.

The big picture: The FDA-approved device, nicknamed the Bridge, has previously faced criticism from some advocates and providers who say there is limited evidence showing it works.

The studies available have small sample sizes, including the clinical study the FDA reviewed that had 73 participants and one last year that had 16.

But proponents have said there are also limited options to helping patients through withdrawal, which a person has to go through before starting OUD treatment like Suboxone.

The fear of withdrawal, which can be fatal, can prompt someone to continue using drugs to avoid it, Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard told WRIC.

What the device looks like. Photo: Courtesy of Masimo

How it works: The device, which the FDA approved in 2017, has a battery-powered chip that's placed behind a patient's ear like a hearing aid.

It can be used for up to five days in the initial withdrawal period right after a person stops using drugs, which can be the most brutal with symptoms like vomiting, muscle aches and anxiety.

While it doesn't eliminate the symptoms, the device can make the process easier, the jail's director of mental health Kerri Rhodes told WRIC.

What we're watching: How many people in Chesterfield's jail end up using the device and whether it helps more incarcerated individuals seek medication-assisted treatment.