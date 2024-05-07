🤭 The lies our moms tell

Karri here, thinking about my mom this Mother's Day week and all the lies she told me when I was growing up.

Why it matters: My mom, like yours, lied all the time, and nearly every one she told, I realized later, was told out of love.

You know the lies I mean. The ones meant to make us feel better about ourselves ("You were a pretty 8-year-old"), to keep us safe and healthy ("Coffee will stunt your growth") and to bring us joy ("Santa is real").

Case in point: Our childhood pets — and the alleged "farm" where they all lived out their final days.

The bottom line: Our moms are liars, every one of them. And we're grateful for the lies they told us.

Now we want to hear yours. Hit reply to tell us the lies your mom told you with love that helped make you the well-adjusted, fabulous person you are today.