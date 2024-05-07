7 hours ago - News

🤭 The lies our moms tell

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a bouquet of tulips with the Axios A on the vase.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Karri here, thinking about my mom this Mother's Day week and all the lies she told me when I was growing up.

Why it matters: My mom, like yours, lied all the time, and nearly every one she told, I realized later, was told out of love.

You know the lies I mean. The ones meant to make us feel better about ourselves ("You were a pretty 8-year-old"), to keep us safe and healthy ("Coffee will stunt your growth") and to bring us joy ("Santa is real").

Case in point: Our childhood pets — and the alleged "farm" where they all lived out their final days.

The bottom line: Our moms are liars, every one of them. And we're grateful for the lies they told us.

Now we want to hear yours. Hit reply to tell us the lies your mom told you with love that helped make you the well-adjusted, fabulous person you are today.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Richmond in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more