A new pocket park is popping up in Richmond this week

A temporary pocket park is popping up Wednesday off Broad and will stay up for two weeks in the Museum District. Why it matters: It'll close a sliver of Cutshaw Avenue between Wayne and Sheppard streets for a few weeks as an affordable way to test the community and infrastructure needs for a permanent park.

Zoom in: The city and the Scott's Addition neighborhood association are collaborating on the temporary park as an extension of the existing Broad Street Pollinator Park to create a larger recreation space for locals.

As part of the pop-up, the city and SA are hosting a community block party Saturday from noon-5pm with food trucks, live music and more.

A rendering of the what the park could look like. Image: Courtesy of Richmond

What we're watching: The city is soliciting online feedback about the pop-up park here; the Scott's Addition association is looking for volunteers to collect traffic data here.