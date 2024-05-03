🌊 The Current: Protesters tell VCU prez to resign

Some students are calling for VCU president Michael Rao's removal for what they say was his poor handling of Monday's pro-Palestinian protests on campus that ended with multiple arrests and injuries following a police response. (Times-Dispatch)

🎓 JMU students have joined the nationwide anti-war protests but say they don't plan on camping out overnight. (WMRA)

💰 Richmond Public Schools is at risk of losing state funding if school board members don't attend a contractually obligated annual training on their responsibilities. (Times-Dispatch)