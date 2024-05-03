32 mins ago - News

🌊 The Current: Protesters tell VCU prez to resign

headshot
headshot
Illustration of the letters rva written in cursive and flowing like a river.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Some students are calling for VCU president Michael Rao's removal for what they say was his poor handling of Monday's pro-Palestinian protests on campus that ended with multiple arrests and injuries following a police response. (Times-Dispatch)

🎓 JMU students have joined the nationwide anti-war protests but say they don't plan on camping out overnight. (WMRA)

💰 Richmond Public Schools is at risk of losing state funding if school board members don't attend a contractually obligated annual training on their responsibilities. (Times-Dispatch)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Richmond in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more