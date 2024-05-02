Share on email (opens in new window)

Concerts and festivals and derbies, oh my! Welcome to your breakdown of the most packed Richmond weekend in a while — perfect for breaking out of the winter blues.

Thursday

🏝 The LiveLoud concert series on Brown's Island is kicking off with the Wood Brothers and Lindsay Lou. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets start at $39.99.

A Casa Del Barco fast pass lets you cut lines and is good for a free post-show taco at Casa.

Friday

🎸 The first Friday Cheers concert of the year is also at Brown's Island, starting with Bella White and Southwest Virginia native Colby T. Helms & the Virginia Creepers from 6-9:30pm. $10.

💃🏻 There's an outdoor "Popup Salsa Party for the People" at 17th Street Market 7pm.

🕵🏼‍♀️ Need a murder mystery in your life? There's a Russian Roulette Masquerade Murder Mystery Dinner at 2640 Decatur St. from 7-11pm. $50 early bird tickets.

🤫 Ember Music Hall has a silent disco party with DJs playing hip hop, R&B and reggaeton (Sabrina's favorites). 10:30pm. $15.

⚽ ️Richmond Kickers play against One Knoxville SC at City Stadium. 7pm. $17

Saturday (May the 4th be with you)

🕺🏻 The ¿Qué Pasa? Festival on Brown's Island is celebrating Latino culture for the 23rd year with live Latin music, artisan markets and Latino restaurants. 12-8pm. Free.

🥳 The 26th annual Asian American Celebration is at the Greater Richmond Convention Center with live performances and food. 11am-7pm. Free.

🏇🏼 Colonial Downs in New Kent is hosting Virginia's largest Kentucky Derby event with music, whiskey and special horse guests. Starts at noon. Free.

👒 Quirk Hotel is celebrating the 150th year of the Kentucky Derby with a watch party, mint juleps and a horse betting raffle. Seersucker suits and big hats are encouraged. 4-8pm. $15.

🐴 Need more ways to cheer on your favorite horses? There's also a Derby Day Party at Bon Secours Training Center. 4-9pm. Tickets start at $65.

🪐 For the Star Wars fans, Fallout is having a "GALACTIC BASH" with a cosplay contest and themed drinks. 8pm-2am. $17.

🎶 Want some live music? Brambly Park After Dark has rock band Chamomile & Whiskey. 9-11:55pm.

🖼️ Richmond's annual Arts in the Park outdoor art buying festival is back at The Carillon in Byrd Park Saturday 11am-6pm and Sunday, 11am-5pm. Free.

🍹 There's a Tacos N Tequila Bar Crawl from 3-10pm that starts at Frozay RVA with food and drink specials, taco eating contest, live DJs and — of course — tacos. $30.

Sunday aka Cinco de Mayo

🧘‍♀️ Need to decompress? There's Soulful Sundays Outdoor Yoga at Libbie Lake with Guiding Tree Yoga from 10-11am.

🌮 RVA Taco Festival from 12-6pm at Hardywood West Creek will feature taqueria food trucks like El Guapo and two Mexican-style lagers. 12-6pm. Free.

It's also a fundraiser for Safe Harbor, a nonprofit helping domestic violence survivors.

👏 The 3rd National Day of Salsa and Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Uptown Alley Richmond is free from 1-4pm. $25 from 5-7pm to see Latin band "Grupo Ritmo Son," a Latin DJ, and performances from the Salsa Rueda Club of Richmond.

🪩 Cinco De Mayo Block Party at Dive Music Hall with live performances, food from Juan's Rooftop & Cantina and margaritas. 1-9pm. $5.

Juan's, which is next door to Dive, is also having "The Ultimate Cinco de Mayo Fiesta" from 11am-11:59pm. $15.

🇲🇽 Lolitas is having drink specials and music from DJ JungleBrother from 3-7pm.

🍝 If tacos aren't enough, there's a pasta-making class and limoncello tasting at Sprezzina. 5-7:30pm. $85.