The South has a coffee drinking problem

Data: National Coffee Association; Note: Polling was conducted in January; Chart: Axios Visuals We Southerners really love our coffee. Driving the brews: 66% of adults in the South drank coffee in the past day, a 6% increase from 2020, according to a recent National Coffee Association survey.

For NCA's purposes, the South is all the East Coast states below the Mason-Dixon.

The big picture: Nationally, daily coffee drinking among U.S. adults is at 67%, a high of more than 20 years, NCA polling shows.

That's makes coffee the nation's most consumed beverage, NCA notes, outranking water (tap and bottled) and soda as America's bevvy of choice.

In 2004 when NCA began tracking national data, less than half of adults had coffee in the past day nationwide.

Between the lines: Although drip coffee is the most popular way to prepare coffee, consumption of espresso-based beverages has been growing nationally.