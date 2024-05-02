14 mins ago - Food and Drink

The South has a coffee drinking problem

Data: National Coffee Association; Note: Polling was conducted in January; Chart: Axios Visuals
We Southerners really love our coffee.

Driving the brews: 66% of adults in the South drank coffee in the past day, a 6% increase from 2020, according to a recent National Coffee Association survey.

  • For NCA's purposes, the South is all the East Coast states below the Mason-Dixon.

The big picture: Nationally, daily coffee drinking among U.S. adults is at 67%, a high of more than 20 years, NCA polling shows.

  • That's makes coffee the nation's most consumed beverage, NCA notes, outranking water (tap and bottled) and soda as America's bevvy of choice.
  • In 2004 when NCA began tracking national data, less than half of adults had coffee in the past day nationwide.

Between the lines: Although drip coffee is the most popular way to prepare coffee, consumption of espresso-based beverages has been growing nationally.

  • Lattes are the most popular — 18% of American adults drank one in the past week — followed by espresso shots and cappuccinos, NCA says.
