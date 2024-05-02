Massive Richmond sinkhole swallows car

A Richmond sinkhole swallowed up a car face down, trunk up on Thursday. The big picture: The driver drove around a cone and what he thought was a puddle on Strawberry St. next to City Diner, according to WTVR. Next thing he knows, he's in a hole — which the Department of Public Utilities told NBC12 formed because of a water main break.

City officials told WRIC that the unidentified driver ignored the traffic cones blocking off the area. Police are charging him with reckless driving.

What they're saying: "Good ole Richmond," said a woman who's lived on West Grace Street since 1988 and went to check out the sinkhole.

What's next: The part of Strawberry Street between West Broad and Grace streets is closed off while city workers (one of whom told Axios he's never seen something like this in Richmond) fix it.

What we're watching: The ground, every time we walk or drive now.