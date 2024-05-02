Richmond struggles to staff mental health crisis response program

Richmond still does not have enough people to fully staff the Marcus Alert System, a program meant to limit police involvement in mental health crises, reports WRIC.
Why it matters: "We have more calls than we can possibly handle," Paula Bartlett, the program's manager at the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority, told WRIC.
State of play: In 2020, former Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill to establish the Marcus Alert statewide.
It was named after Marcus-David Peters, a teacher Richmond police killed during a mental health emergency in 2018.
The law's intent was to reduce interactions like that by havingbehavioral health professionals respond to mental health calls and only bringing in police when there are threats or a firearm is present.