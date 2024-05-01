Songs from Virginia artists are dominating Apple Music and Spotify charts with Taylor Swift
Virginia artists Shaboozey and Tommy Richman have songs that are among the most played tracks on Apple Music and Spotify both nationally and around the world.
Why it matters: Virginia is representing, and in some cases, the songs are ranking higher than most from Taylor Swift, who has dominated the charts since her latest album drop.
The songs: Shaboozey, a country-rap performer from Fairfax featured on Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" album, released "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" on April 12.
The Apple Music ranking:
- Richman is No. 1 on the USA Top 100 chart, winning out against Swift's entire album and "Like That" by Future, and No. 3 globally.
- Shaboozey is No. 5 in the U.S. and No. 6 globally.
The Spotify ranking:
Between the lines: Apple Music and Spotify charts update daily so the rankings might change.
