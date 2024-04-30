Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. News and World Report; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals Two Richmond schools are ranked in the top 10 for best high schools in Virginia, per U.S. News & World Report's latest national ranking of public high schools. The big picture: Open High School and Richmond Community High School out-ranked every high school in the Richmond region and were the only ones to make it among the top 500 schools nationwide.

Open is third in the state (out of 329 high schools) and No. 161 nationally (of more than 24,000).

Richmond Community is eighth in Virginia and No. 254 in the U.S.

How it works: The list includes traditional public schools, charter schools and magnet schools.

The rankings are based on state assessments, graduation rates and how well prepared students are for college.

Between the lines: All the Richmond area high school rankings dropped from last year, except for Open High which went from 170 to 161 nationally.

But Virginia still has some of the country's highest shares of best-performing public high schools at 12.5%, which is 10th in the U.S.

The top three high schools in Chesterfield:

Cosby, No. 45 in Virginia and No. 2,032 nationally. Midlothian, No. 48 in Virginia and No. 2,199 nationally. Clover Hill High School, No. 97 in Virginia and No. 4,944 nationally.

In Hanover:

Atlee, No. 54 in Virginia and No. 2,422 nationally

Hanover, No. 94 in Virginia and No. 4,548 nationally.

Patrick Henry, No. 141 in Virginia and No. 7,011 nationally.

In Henrico: