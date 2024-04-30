2 Richmond high schools among top 10 in Virginia
Two Richmond schools are ranked in the top 10 for best high schools in Virginia, per U.S. News & World Report's latest national ranking of public high schools.
The big picture: Open High School and Richmond Community High School out-ranked every high school in the Richmond region and were the only ones to make it among the top 500 schools nationwide.
- Open is third in the state (out of 329 high schools) and No. 161 nationally (of more than 24,000).
- Richmond Community is eighth in Virginia and No. 254 in the U.S.
How it works: The list includes traditional public schools, charter schools and magnet schools.
- The rankings are based on state assessments, graduation rates and how well prepared students are for college.
Between the lines: All the Richmond area high school rankings dropped from last year, except for Open High which went from 170 to 161 nationally.
- But Virginia still has some of the country's highest shares of best-performing public high schools at 12.5%, which is 10th in the U.S.
The top three high schools in Chesterfield:
- Cosby, No. 45 in Virginia and No. 2,032 nationally.
- Midlothian, No. 48 in Virginia and No. 2,199 nationally.
- Clover Hill High School, No. 97 in Virginia and No. 4,944 nationally.
In Hanover:
- Atlee, No. 54 in Virginia and No. 2,422 nationally
- Hanover, No. 94 in Virginia and No. 4,548 nationally.
- Patrick Henry, No. 141 in Virginia and No. 7,011 nationally.
In Henrico:
- Deep Run, No. 19 in Virginia and No. 869 nationally.
- Godwin, No. 27 in Virginia and No. 1,245 nationally.
- Glen Allen, No. 39 in Virginia and No. 1,693 nationally.
