Positively Delicious dining event is back supporting a good cause

Last year's event was in July and sold out. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

The Positively Delicious dining event is back for a second year. Why it matters: The event features food from some awesome Richmond chefs and is a fundraiser for The Positive Vibe Foundation, which trains people with disabilities for jobs in the hospitality industry.

The big picture: On May 18, eight chefs from Richmond restaurants — including Wishbone Food Shop, ​​Natalie's Taste of Lebanon, Shyndigz and Stanley's — will be on hand cooking up signature dishes for attendees.

Also there, former Pasture and Comfort co-owners Michele Jones, now Positive Vibe's executive director, and Jason Alley, who'll be making his signature pimento cheese and auctioning off a private dinner by him.

Their pal, West Coast winemaker Andre Mack, who will be pouring his wines for the event.

Local beer is also available.

If you go: Positively Delicious is Saturday, May 18, 6-9pm at the Faison Center (near Willow Lawn). Tickets are $150 a person and include food from the eight participating chefs, local wine and beer, and access to the silent auction.