2 hotels and restaurants coming near new Henrico sports facility

Richmond-based Shamin Hotels will build two hotels and two restaurants as part of the mixed-use developments rising around Henrico Sports & Events Center. Why it matters: It's the latest development announced for Henrico County's massive sports center-anchored complex that is transforming the former site of Virginia Center Commons mall and driving millions in economic impact to the county.

State of play: Shamin broke ground last week on a Residence Inn that will be followed by a Home2 Suites hotel, collectively offering 225 rooms, per NBC12.

Shamin Hotels CEO Neil Amin also told NBC12 he's hoping to partner with a local operator to open a restaurant that's "authentic and local."

Both are expected to open in 2026.

Fun fact: Shamin owns and operates around 65 hotels on the East Coast, with the majority in the Richmond area.

These two hotels will be their 21st and 22nd in Henrico.

The big picture: Henrico Sports & Events Center opened in October and hosted more than 100,000 visitors in its first four months, according to the county.

Sports tourism — youth athletes and their families traveling to compete in youth sports tournaments — is by far the biggest driver of tourism to the Richmond region.

For the last two years,before the center opened, Henrico has taken nearly half of all tourism spending in the seven localities that make up the region.

What's next: Housing is also planned around the sports center, including 400 condos or townhouses and hundreds of apartments, per the Times-Dispatch.