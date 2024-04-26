🌊 The Current: RIP the Peedmont

🗞️ The Peedmont, Virginia's satirical news site that some readers did not understand was satire, is shutting down after eight years. (Style Weekly)

🎰 Petersburg City Council voted to have Baltimore-based Cordish Companies be its casino developer without an explanation or listing it on the meeting agenda. (Virginia Mercury)

💰 Richmond's public housing authority is presenting a plan next month to help tenants pay off overdue rent through city eviction prevention funds. (Times-Dispatch)

👀 Richmond has the second-highest number of registered sex offenders per capita in Central Virginia who live, work or go to school in the city. (WRIC)