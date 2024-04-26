The Fan District's newest nightclub Loso is now open

The scene is always bumpin' at Loso. Image: Courtesy of Loso

Look out, Shockoe. The Fan District might be coming for your title as Richmond's nightlife destination. State of play: Loso opened this month at 2727 W. Broad St. in the Fan, a rebrand of the Jungle Room, the weekends-only, quasi-secret, live music and dance venue behind Sabai.

Why it matters: Armed with a newly minted nightclub license, Loso now has the OK to keep the music and dancing going until 2am, two hours later than its restaurant license allowed.

State of play: The new space will continue to specialize in DJs and electronic music — the kind you can dance to — and the later hours will help them attract more performers to Richmond.

And the stellar lineup starts immediately, including tonight when DJ James Patterson performs. The California-based DJ is best known for his group "The Knocks," but he's now building a following as a solo artist.

Next month on May 17, HoneyLuv, dubbed a "future star" in the house music world and already boasting a Coachella performance, takes the stage.

Both shows start at 8pm, and tickets are $20 — and there's plenty more. Locals can find live shows every Friday and Saturday night at Loso.

A full bar, including craft cocktails, and a small snack menu are also still available.

And don't worry Love Club-lovers, the "non-stop dance spectacle" and disco DJ duo still performs at least monthly at Loso.

What they're saying: "What began as a humble tiki bar in the back of Sabai slowly morphed into a venue for dance music. As we started booking bigger acts, we realized it was time to make the space a proper music venue," owner Brandon Pearson tells Axios.

Meanwhile, Loso also offers something for the early birds.

Sidepiece, Loso's patio, opens Saturday and will be hosting a live music patio party every Saturday while weather allows from 1-6pm.

There's no cover, and food is available from Sabai.

What's next: A new sound system, layout and dance floor, plus upgrades to enhance the sound throughout the space, are in the works, Pearson says.