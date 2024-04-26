The Fan District's newest nightclub Loso is now open

State of play: The new space will continue to specialize in DJs and electronic music — the kind you can dance to — and the later hours will help them attract more performers to Richmond.
And the stellar lineup starts immediately, including tonight when DJ James Patterson performs. The California-based DJ is best known for his group "The Knocks," but he's now building a following as a solo artist.
Next month on May 17, HoneyLuv, dubbed a "future star" in the house music world and already boasting a Coachella performance, takes the stage.
Both shows start at 8pm, and tickets are $20 — and there's plenty more. Locals can find live shows every Friday and Saturday night at Loso.
A full bar, including craft cocktails, and a small snack menu are also still available.
And don't worry Love Club-lovers, the "non-stop dance spectacle" and disco DJ duo still performs at least monthly at Loso.
What they're saying: "What began as a humble tiki bar in the back of Sabai slowly morphed into a venue for dance music. As we started booking bigger acts, we realized it was time to make the space a proper music venue," owner Brandon Pearson tells Axios.
Meanwhile, Loso also offers something for the early birds.
Sidepiece, Loso's patio, opens Saturday and will be hosting a live music patio party every Saturday while weather allows from 1-6pm.
There's no cover, and food is available from Sabai.
What's next: A new sound system, layout and dance floor, plus upgrades to enhance the sound throughout the space, are in the works, Pearson says.
"We're really excited to keep building the scene here in Richmond. There's clearly a demand, and we want to do things the right way."