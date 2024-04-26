Settling the Costco food court debate: Is the new turkey sandwich worth it?

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Costco turkey sandwich in all its glory (the West Broad Street version). Photo: Sabrina Moreno/Axios

Sabrina here. Getting a turkey sandwich at a supermarket never sounds sexy or appetizing — unless that supermarket is Costco. Why it matters: You haven't lived until you've known the triumphs and defeats, the epic highs and lows of Costco's food court.

Driving the news: Last month, Costco announced a menu change that would replace last year's roast beef sandwich with turkey Swiss one on ciabatta bread.

This, of course, divided the die-hard Costco fans who have been asking for the return of the panini-pressed turkey provolone pesto sandwich that went to the Costco food graveyard during the pandemic.

So we had to try it.

The downside: The new sandwich is not panini-pressed.

It's one of the most expensive items on the menu at $6.99, but still $3 less than its roast beef predecessor.

And they really did it no favors by making its menu picture look like a digital camera photo from the '90s.

The bright side: The sun-dried tomato spread being placed on the top bun while the bottom one has the mayo and mustard slathered on, plus the lettuce crunch, makes up for its lack of toastiness.

It's also thick. I'm talking about at least four slices of turkey and two of Swiss cheese.

The bottom line: I arrived a hater and left a fan. Just please toast it and bring back the churro.