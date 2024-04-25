Virginia drivers required to have car insurance starting July 1

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Virginians will no longer be able to legally drive without car insurance starting July 1. State of play: Virginia was one of only two states that allowed people to drive while uninsured, but only if you paid an annual $500 fee — which the Department of Motor Vehicles told Axios nearly 6,100 residents do.

Now, drivers will have to show proof of insurance when registering a car — or renewing registration — as a result of a law passed last year.

If you don't within 30 days of the DMV asking for it, the agency can:

Charge you $600 for a noncompliance fee.

Suspend your license, registration and license plates until you pay it and show proof of insurance.

Require a $145 reinstatement fee to get your license back.

The big picture: Insurance prices this past month saw the largest annual jump in 40 years.

And it's happening at a time when high vehicle prices, climate catastrophes and increasingly risky driving patterns are also driving up insurance rates.

Between the lines: The national average cost for a full-coverage policy is $2,019 per year, according to Insurify.

MarketWatch found Virginia's rates are 11% cheaper at $1,781 or $148 per month.

What's next: The minimum liability insurance coverage requirements will go up next January from: