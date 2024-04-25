Virginia drivers required to have car insurance starting July 1

Virginians will no longer be able to legally drive without car insurance starting July 1.
State of play: Virginia was one of only two states that allowed people to drive while uninsured, but only if you paid an annual $500 fee — which the Department of Motor Vehicles told Axios nearly 6,100 residents do.
Now, drivers willhave to show proof of insurance when registering a car — or renewing registration — as a result of a law passed last year.
If you don't within 30 days of the DMV asking for it, the agency can:
Charge you $600 for a noncompliance fee.
Suspend your license, registration and license plates until you pay it and show proof of insurance.
Require a $145 reinstatement fee to get your license back.