Brecotea, the Richmond-based Asian-inspired bakery and teahouse chain, is a treat for locals

One person should not eat this pastry. But they did. And they do not regret it. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Karri here, still thinking about a berry and cream-filled croissant I recently devoured after treating myself at Brecotea, a newish-to-town Taiwanese bakery. State of play: Brecotea opened its first location in the West End in 2019 and now has a bakery in Cary, North Carolina and three Richmond locations, including its most recent addition, 11544 Busy St.

The Midlothian outpost opened near Chesterfield mall in January and boasts the same sleek, modern design of its two Broad Street locations.

The polished interior brought me in, but the pastries, available both sweet and savory, are the real draw.

Help yourself to the bakery case — it opens on both sides. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Zoom in: The baked goods are self-serve at Brecotea, a dangerous proposition if you're trying to be good.

Simply load up a tray and head to the cashier, who will box it for you to go if needed and not judge your treat-to-person ratio.

Among the freshly made selection on my visit: blueberry and cream rolls, garlic and cheese bar, chocolate danish, egg tart, ube bread, pork floss sponge cake (cotton candy-esque dried pork) and the stuff from my dreams, a berry cream croissant — cream-filled croissant topped with fresh berries.

Pastries range from $2.79 to $5.99 and all are made with Japanese flour — a flour with a higher gluten and protein count, similar to American cake flour — that makes a lighter, fluffier pastry.

If you want tea — and you want to get serious about your tea drinks, Brecotea more than has you covered, with boba or bubble teas, the Taiwanese tea drink usually served cold and mixed with milk and tapioca balls.

Brecotea boasts more than three-dozen boba options, including ones with fruit bases and pearls, sparkling and brown sugar milk, plus smoothies and their version of a milkshakes ($4.75-$7.50).

Plain old boring tea, coffee and espresso drinks are also available.

If you go: Brecotea hours vary slightly by location, but all are open daily beginning at 10-11am and until 9pm or later.