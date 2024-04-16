Richmond might relocate social services to RTD building

Richmond has plans to move its Department of Social Services into the Richmond Times-Dispatch building, according to a 93-page ordinance outlining the lease agreement. Why it matters: This would change where residents seek help with child protective services, refugee support, food stamp applications and Medicaid assistance.

The big picture: The city's goal is to consolidate the department's two locations, Southside Plaza and Marshall Plaza, into 113,000 square feet of office space on 300 E. Franklin St.

This means taking over 325 parking spaces plus the second and third floors and parts of the first.

The newspaper's staff is on the fourth floor.

The latest: A City Council committee moved the plan forward on Tuesday after multiple endorsements from social services workers, leaving it up to a council vote next Monday.

The proposed 15-year lease — with potential to renew an additional 10 years — is with 300 Franklin LLC, affiliated with Shamin Hotels, which bought the RTD building in January 2020.

The intrigue: There will be nearly $4 million in landlord renovations. A construction timeline hasn't been set, but Shamin would vacate its offices on the 2nd floor by Oct. 1.

Zoom in: The proposal allows for Marshall Plaza, which is across from the John Marshall Courts Building, to be demolished and rebuilt into a new courthouse.

Richmond put off $10 million in maintenance and repairs to Marshall Plaza due to the planned combination of the two locations, per the ordinance.

By the numbers: Rent is almost $4.3 million per year — $317,293 a month — with an annual 3% increase.

The 325 parking spaces alone are nearly $41,000 per month.

The state's Department of Social Services will reimburse 84% of that through a contractual agreement, leaving the city on the hook for $687,203.

Between the lines: Southside Plaza, whose lease expires next March, is home to the department's Office of Immigrant and Refugee Engagement and next to Southwood, the city's largest Latino neighborhood.