You can win free swag by visiting breweries on the Richmond Beer Trail

a trucker cap that says Richmond beer trail and a beanie that says the same.

You've gotta play to win. And by play, we mine visit local breweries. Image: Courtesy of Richmond Region Tourism

Richmond Region Tourism just launched a local Beer Trail "mobile passport."

Why it matters: They're giving away Richmond beer-themed swag in celebration.

How it works: All you have to do is visit five of the roughly 35 local breweries on the Richmond Beer Trail and check in on the app — and boom, a free cap or beanie is yours.

  • (Hats can be picked up at the Richmond tourism center next to VMFA or mailed to the "winners.")

Fun fact: There are 20 beer trails in Virginia, but Richmond's is the largest, per Richmond tourism.

