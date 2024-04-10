Apr 10, 2024 - Food and Drink
You can win free swag by visiting breweries on the Richmond Beer Trail
Richmond Region Tourism just launched a local Beer Trail "mobile passport."
Why it matters: They're giving away Richmond beer-themed swag in celebration.
How it works: All you have to do is visit five of the roughly 35 local breweries on the Richmond Beer Trail and check in on the app — and boom, a free cap or beanie is yours.
- (Hats can be picked up at the Richmond tourism center next to VMFA or mailed to the "winners.")
Fun fact: There are 20 beer trails in Virginia, but Richmond's is the largest, per Richmond tourism.
