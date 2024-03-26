How the SCOTUS abortion pill case could impact Virginia

Data: Guttmacher Institute; Map: Axios Visuals On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will consider whether to make a medication used in 63% of U.S. abortions harder to obtain. Why it matters: The case could threaten access to the abortion pill nationwide, including in the 20 states like Virginia where it's legal without limitations.

How it works: The Supreme Court is looking at whether to reimpose restrictions for the use of mifepristone, which is part of a two-pill regimen for medication abortion, reports Axios' Ivana Saric.

The court could eliminate measures that allow patients to get the pills via telehealth and by mail, which would affect rural Virginians or those without transportation.

It could also shorten the timeframe in which the pills could be acquired.

What's next: A decision is expected by early summer.