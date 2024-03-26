Mar 26, 2024 - News

How the SCOTUS abortion pill case could impact Virginia

Legal status of medication abortion
Data: Guttmacher Institute; Map: Axios Visuals

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will consider whether to make a medication used in 63% of U.S. abortions harder to obtain.

Why it matters: The case could threaten access to the abortion pill nationwide, including in the 20 states like Virginia where it's legal without limitations.

How it works: The Supreme Court is looking at whether to reimpose restrictions for the use of mifepristone, which is part of a two-pill regimen for medication abortion, reports Axios' Ivana Saric.

  • The court could eliminate measures that allow patients to get the pills via telehealth and by mail, which would affect rural Virginians or those without transportation.
  • It could also shorten the timeframe in which the pills could be acquired.

What's next: A decision is expected by early summer.

