Mar 26, 2024 - News
How the SCOTUS abortion pill case could impact Virginia
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will consider whether to make a medication used in 63% of U.S. abortions harder to obtain.
Why it matters: The case could threaten access to the abortion pill nationwide, including in the 20 states like Virginia where it's legal without limitations.
How it works: The Supreme Court is looking at whether to reimpose restrictions for the use of mifepristone, which is part of a two-pill regimen for medication abortion, reports Axios' Ivana Saric.
- The court could eliminate measures that allow patients to get the pills via telehealth and by mail, which would affect rural Virginians or those without transportation.
- It could also shorten the timeframe in which the pills could be acquired.
What's next: A decision is expected by early summer.
