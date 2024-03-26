Job alert: A Wiener Connoisseur finding the biggest — er, hotdog — in all of MLB

That's one decent-sized looking wiener. Image: Courtesy of BetUS

Attention wiener enthusiasts: Do you have what it takes to get paid to measure 30 wieners (girth and length) across the country? The big (big!) picture: BetUS is hiring a Wiener Connoisseur to travel to all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums in the country to find the biggest MLB wiener in all the land.

You knew we were talking about baseball stadium hot dogs, right?

Why it matters: The top wiener judge will be paid $2,500, gets a $500 MLB gift shop gift card and a year subscription to MLB.TV.

It's the job of a lifetime — at least, it's some kind of job.

How it works: Apply online by April 18. The wiener-in-chief will be selected by April 22 and then can go forth and measure, weigh and calculate girth for the nation's wieners. If you dare.