51 mins ago - News
How to see the total solar eclipse in Virginia
A total solar eclipse is coming April 8.
Why it matters: The U.S. won't be able to see another one again for 20 years.
Zoom in: Virginia isn't in the path of totality, aka when the sun is entirely blocked by the moon, but the Richmond area will see 83% coverage at 3:18 p.m., according to NASA's eclipse explorer tool.
- The partial eclipse will start at 2:02pm and last until about 4pm.
- Southwest Virginia and the most Northern parts of the state will see up to 90% coverage.
Columbus, Ohio, is the closest major city in the path of totality, if you're up for a seven-hour road trip to see the sun completely blocked for four minutes.
Fun fact: Richmond saw a near total eclipse, with 98% of the sun blocked, in 1970, reported the Times-Dispatch.
