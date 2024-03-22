The Broadway shows coming to Richmond next season

Share on email (opens in new window)

"MJ: the Musical" is on its first national tour. Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Murphy/Broadway in Richmond

"Mamma Mia!," "Moulin Rouge!" and "MJ" are headed to Richmond. The big picture: Broadway in Richmond announced its 2024-25 season this week, featuring six shows at the Altria Theater.

Full lineup: Comedy musical "Shucked" kicks it off from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3.

If you go: Season tickets, which include all six shows, start at $295.