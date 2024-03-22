51 mins ago - News
The Broadway shows coming to Richmond next season
"Mamma Mia!," "Moulin Rouge!" and "MJ" are headed to Richmond.
The big picture: Broadway in Richmond announced its 2024-25 season this week, featuring six shows at the Altria Theater.
Full lineup: Comedy musical "Shucked" kicks it off from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3.
- The Abba fans can expect "Mamma Mia!" from Dec. 10-15.
- "MJ," based on Michael Jackson's life, runs Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2025.
- For anyone who loved the film, "Moulin Rouge!" runs March 4-16 2025.
- "A Beautiful Noise" follows Neil Diamond's story and runs April 15-20, 2025.
- "Some Like it Hot" is out June 3-8, 2025.
If you go: Season tickets, which include all six shows, start at $295.
- "Chicago the Musical" is an add-on for subscription packages and is in town from May 9-11, 2025.
- Individual tickets will go on sale as show dates get closer.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.