Virginians were scammed out of more than $200M last year

Virginians lost more than $200 million to fraud in 2023, according to a new Federal Trade Commission report. Why it matters: Americans lost a record $10 billion to fraudsters last year. No group — young, old or even the computer-savvy — shows immunity to increasingly sophisticated scams, the FTC and other consumer protection groups say.

Zoom in: Virginia residents filed more than 54,000 fraud reports in 2023. The median loss per victim was about $500, per the FTC.

20,782 of those reports came from folks in metro Richmond.

Virginia ranked at No. 9 for the most fraud complaints in the nation per capita.

By the numbers: Last year, Virginians' top five categories for fraud reports were:

19,211 cases of identity theft.

18,613 imposter scams, like romance-related ones, per the FTC);

16,015 instances of credit bureau or reporting fraud (false info on one's report).

8,160 cases related to online shopping and negative review (includes costs that aren't disclosed or the inability to leave a negative review).

6,294 reports for banks and lenders, which includes predatory lending and payday loans.

Threat level: Over the last few years, Gen Xers, millennials and Gen Zers were 86% more likely to report losing money to online shopping scams than older adults, per the FTC.

Worthy of your time: What the FTC says to do if you were scammed.