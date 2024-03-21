Virginians were scammed out of more than $200M last year
Virginians lost more than $200 million to fraud in 2023, according to a new Federal Trade Commission report.
Why it matters: Americans lost a record $10 billion to fraudsters last year. No group — young, old or even the computer-savvy — shows immunity to increasingly sophisticated scams, the FTC and other consumer protection groups say.
Zoom in: Virginia residents filed more than 54,000 fraud reports in 2023. The median loss per victim was about $500, per the FTC.
- 20,782 of those reports came from folks in metro Richmond.
- Virginia ranked at No. 9 for the most fraud complaints in the nation per capita.
By the numbers: Last year, Virginians' top five categories for fraud reports were:
- 19,211 cases of identity theft.
- 18,613 imposter scams, like romance-related ones, per the FTC);
- 16,015 instances of credit bureau or reporting fraud (false info on one's report).
- 8,160 cases related to online shopping and negative review (includes costs that aren't disclosed or the inability to leave a negative review).
- 6,294 reports for banks and lenders, which includes predatory lending and payday loans.
Threat level: Over the last few years, Gen Xers, millennials and Gen Zers were 86% more likely to report losing money to online shopping scams than older adults, per the FTC.
Worthy of your time: What the FTC says to do if you were scammed.
