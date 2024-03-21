3 top family-friendly destinations in the country are near Richmond

Looking for a family-friendly escape? Three destinations within an easy drive from Richmond were named some of the best in the U.S. Driving the news: Yelp revealed its Top 10 Family Friendly Travel Destinations in the U.S. this week, and Charlottesville, Virginia Beach and OBX's Kill Devil Hills were among the winners.

Apple picking and hiking trips to nearby Shenandoah National Park make C-ville great for families.

And, you guessed it, ocean play and watersports — plus nearby attractions like the Virginia Aquarium and Wright Brothers Memorial — landed KDH and VB on the list.

What they did: Yelp created the list by narrowing down the places where searches for "family friendly" saw significant increases.

Zoom out: Other spots on the list include Fredericksburg, Texas (we know! We didn't know it existed either), Napa, Ithaca and Burlington, Vermont.