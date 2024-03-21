Mar 21, 2024 - Things to Do
3 top family-friendly destinations in the country are near Richmond
Looking for a family-friendly escape? Three destinations within an easy drive from Richmond were named some of the best in the U.S.
Driving the news: Yelp revealed its Top 10 Family Friendly Travel Destinations in the U.S. this week, and Charlottesville, Virginia Beach and OBX's Kill Devil Hills were among the winners.
- Apple picking and hiking trips to nearby Shenandoah National Park make C-ville great for families.
- And, you guessed it, ocean play and watersports — plus nearby attractions like the Virginia Aquarium and Wright Brothers Memorial — landed KDH and VB on the list.
What they did: Yelp created the list by narrowing down the places where searches for "family friendly" saw significant increases.
Zoom out: Other spots on the list include Fredericksburg, Texas (we know! We didn't know it existed either), Napa, Ithaca and Burlington, Vermont.
