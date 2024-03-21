What to know about the major ceramics conference in Richmond
A big-deal ceramics conference is having its annual event in Richmond this year, running now through Saturday.
Why it matters: The whole town will be alight with pottery-themed events connected to the event.
Zoom in: The National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts conference brings ceramics artists from across the globe for seminars, demonstrations and exhibitions.
The conference primarily takes place at the Richmond Convention Center, but affiliated events will be popping up all over town, including:
- A multicultural fellowship exhibition dedicated to how artists express various cultural influences through clay — on view through August at the Black History Museum.
- A talk about the history of ceramics in the African American South and how it influences contemporary art by VMFA curator Valerie Cassel Oliver. Saturday at the Convention Center.
- A juried student exhibition at VisArts, opening Friday and on display through Sunday. (Check out the Bizarre Market Pop-Up while you're there.
If you go: Times and prices vary for each event; some are free; tickets to the events in the convention center start at $55.
And don't miss Clay Windows of Richmond — the most Richmond way to celebrate this pottery-themed weekend.
- More than 35 local businesses all over town will showcase the work of more than 50 RVA ceramics artists in their store windows.
- So wander by any of them and take a peek — or, better yet, pop in and support a local business while you're there.
