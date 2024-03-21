Mar 21, 2024 - Things to Do

What to know about the major ceramics conference in Richmond

A picture of someone holding a ceramic mug with others in the background.

Some wares from the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts conference in Houston in 2013. Photo: Mayra Beltran/Houston Chronicle/Getty Images

A big-deal ceramics conference is having its annual event in Richmond this year, running now through Saturday.

Why it matters: The whole town will be alight with pottery-themed events connected to the event.

Zoom in: The National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts conference brings ceramics artists from across the globe for seminars, demonstrations and exhibitions.

The conference primarily takes place at the Richmond Convention Center, but affiliated events will be popping up all over town, including:

If you go: Times and prices vary for each event; some are free; tickets to the events in the convention center start at $55.

And don't miss Clay Windows of Richmond — the most Richmond way to celebrate this pottery-themed weekend.

  • More than 35 local businesses all over town will showcase the work of more than 50 RVA ceramics artists in their store windows.
  • So wander by any of them and take a peek — or, better yet, pop in and support a local business while you're there.
