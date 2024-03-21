Share on email (opens in new window)

Every single City Council seat is up for grabs in Richmond this year. Why it matters: The people who fill them will help decide where your taxpayer dollars go for the next four years.

Here are the candidates that have filed or announced that they're running so far.

Seven of the nine seats have only one candidate.

1st District

Zac Walker, a VCU graduate and account manager at Dominion Energy, is the sole person vying for the seat held by Andreas Addison, who is running for mayor instead of re-election.

2nd District

Katherine Jordan is running for her second term and is the only candidate in this district.

She spearheaded a climate emergency resolution and was the only council vote against a casino both times.

3rd District

Council Vice President Ann-Frances Lambert grew up in Ginter Park and ran for the House of Delegates last year. She hasn't filed for candidacy as of Wednesday.

Kenya Gibson, a six-year school board member, announced her candidacy in January.

Maria Carra Rose is a 20-year district resident, VCU graduate, RPS parent and owner of Augmenti Consulting.

4th District

Sarah Abubaker, a 13-year district resident and president of the Westover Hills Neighborhood Association, is the sole candidate.

She has the endorsement of council president Kristen Nye, who has represented the district since 2016 and isn't seeking re-election.

5th District

Incumbent Stephanie Lynch hasn't filed yet but confirmed she's running for re-election to Axios .

6th District

Ellen Roberston, who has held the seat for 21 years, has had the longest consecutive council run in modern Richmond history.

Willie Hilliard, who came in second when he ran for the 3rd District seat in 2020, is the longtime president of the Brookland Park Area Association.

7th District

Cynthia Newbille grew up in the East End and hasn't been unseated since 2009.

Eric Sundberg is a graphic designer who was the chief of staff for Del. Joshua Cole from 2019 to 2021.

He ran for the House of Delegates last year but didn't qualify for the ballot.

8th District

Reva Trammell, one of the first to file for candidacy and the only 8th district candidate, has served since 2007.

She also held that office from 1998 to 2002.

9th District

Nicole Jones, a former school board member appointed to City Council after Mike Jones (no relation) won the November election for the House of Delegates, is also running unopposed.