Cane at the Hippodrome Theater celebrating 50 years of hip-hop in 2023. Photo: Courtesy of BCMusic1st

A Richmond rapper has gone viral on social media for dissing his own baby. The big picture: Travis Ludden, who goes by Cane, has amassed millions of views on TikTok and Instagram this past year for turning the ups and downs of parenthood into rap battles against his kids.

It got the attention of A$AP Rocky on Instagram, who commented, "Lil man look like he got some barz 4 u popz."

Other celebrities who've chimed in include Tierra Whack, Chad Ochocinco and Cane's idol, rapper Bun B.

In the videos, his 9-month-old son and "opponent" Logan is sitting down giggling while Cane out-raps him.

There's one where he uses a filter to make it seem like the baby is rapping back, saying, "He won't be around no more when I dead beat dad."

Among Cane's disses?

"Out here like you the Boss Baby till I rock you to sleep and give you this dream work."

" Imma let you wet yourself. In the face, like you do when I'm trying to put your diaper on."

"Watch ya mouth because this gon wake you up like you teething."

Cane has also gotten into rap battles with his wife, his 3-year-old daughter Charlotte, his chocolate Labrador and even the smoke detector.

What they're saying: "They brought me so much happiness," Cane tells Axios of his family. "So much inspiration and motivation comes from them just being here."