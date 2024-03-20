Mar 20, 2024 - Business
Construction on Chesterfield's The Lake surf park is moving foward
Progress on The Lake — the massive mixed-use development with a surf park rising up near River City Sportsplex in Chesterfield — is finally inching forward.
Why it matters: The entertainment-heavy project has been in the works in some form since 2016, but little movement has happened in recent years.
The latest: Construction for the development's first commercial phase started in January and should be complete this fall with tenants opening soon after, BizSense reports.
- A Chipotle and a drive-thru Starbucks are on tap to open in the 20,000 square feet of retail space ready this year, plus other tenants the developer declined to share.
- The Lake — a non-surfing water feature that developers told Axios in 2022 would offer wakeboarding, an inflatable obstacle course and standup paddle boarding— should open by next summer.
- The 6-acre surf pool and the rest of the project will come online over the next five to 10 years, depending on demand, developer Brett Burkhart told BizSense.
The big picture: Project developer Flatwater Ventures began work on The Lake in 2022, building out roads and utilities, we previously reported.
- The overall project is slated to include an amphitheater, hotel, retail and restaurant space and around 1,200 residential units (a mix of apartments and townhouses).
