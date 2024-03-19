Share on email (opens in new window)

Chris Hilbert, a former Northside city councilman for 16 years, has decided not to run for mayor due to time constraints. Why it matters: Hilbert never officially announced his candidacy, but he was long rumored to be looking at a run in the November election.

As of 2023, Hilbert had raised $31,464, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

"We need someone who is focused on our city, and not looking for a job or to build a resume for their next office."

— Chris Hilbert in a statement Tuesday

Zoom in: In a statement, Hilbert called on voters to support a candidate with experience in government with a vision for public education and safety, "which is not replicated in business."

What's next: More candidates are likely to join the race in the next few months.