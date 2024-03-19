A new all-you-can-play arcade is now open in Chesterfield

Share on email (opens in new window)

Monkey Barrel is at 1721 Oak Lake Boulevard, inside Steam Bell. Image: Courtesy of Monkey Barrel

Monkey Barrel, an all-you-can-play arcade, is up and running inside Steam Bell Beer Works in Chesterfield. Why it matters: $10 gets you unlimited access to Monkey Barrel's 21 games, which range from retro to modern.

Zoom in: Chesterfield resident Robert Brooks, along with his wife and son, opened Monkey Barrel in January, wanting to bring some joy to their little corner of the county by sharing their passion for games, he tells Axios.

Setting the games to free play for everyone was important to him because growing up he was always the kid who ran out of quarters in the first 10 minutes at the arcade.

How it works: Monkey Barrel is tucked in the back of Steam Bell, so gamers enter through the brewery.

$10 gets players a wristband that can be used all day, even if they leave for a few hours and return.

Brews and food can be purchased from Steam Bell and brought into the arcade.

Open Tuesdays-Sundays; hours vary.

What to expect: Pinball machines; '80s classics like Frogger, Pac-Man and Q-bert; rhythm games Guitar Hero Guitar and Pump it Up Dance Machine; and Allstars Basketball for sports fans.