Mar 18, 2024
Richmond's highest-paying jobs
Employees' salaries in Richmond haven't kept pace with the U.S. averages in most of the city's top-paid fields, according to an Axios analysis of Glassdoor data.
Why it matters: No average salary in any industry came close to the over $102,000 needed to afford the median-price local home — $375,000, as of August.
- The median sales for a single family home for February hit $400,000, per Richmond real estate data.
How it worked: The analysis reviewed salaries of jobs in 20 industries listed on Glassdoor last year.
Zoom in: Financial services and real estate were the only top-paid Richmond careers ranking noticeably higher than the national average of $71,194 and $59,527, respectively.
- Locals who work in IT, pharma and the legal field all made $10,000- $20,000 less a year than the national average, per the study.
- Restaurant industry workers had the lowest annual average pay, $32,837, of any field.
