Mar 18, 2024 - Business

Richmond's highest-paying jobs

headshot
Industries with the highest average Glassdoor salaries in the Richmond metro area, 2023
Data: Glassdoor; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Alice Feng/Axios

Employees' salaries in Richmond haven't kept pace with the U.S. averages in most of the city's top-paid fields, according to an Axios analysis of Glassdoor data.

Why it matters: No average salary in any industry came close to the over $102,000 needed to afford the median-price local home — $375,000, as of August.

How it worked: The analysis reviewed salaries of jobs in 20 industries listed on Glassdoor last year.

Zoom in: Financial services and real estate were the only top-paid Richmond careers ranking noticeably higher than the national average of $71,194 and $59,527, respectively.

  • Locals who work in IT, pharma and the legal field all made $10,000- $20,000 less a year than the national average, per the study.
  • Restaurant industry workers had the lowest annual average pay, $32,837, of any field.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more