Richmond's highest-paying jobs

Data: Glassdoor; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Alice Feng/Axios Employees' salaries in Richmond haven't kept pace with the U.S. averages in most of the city's top-paid fields, according to an Axios analysis of Glassdoor data. Why it matters: No average salary in any industry came close to the over $102,000 needed to afford the median-price local home — $375,000, as of August.

The median sales for a single family home for February hit $400,000, per Richmond real estate data.

How it worked: The analysis reviewed salaries of jobs in 20 industries listed on Glassdoor last year.

Zoom in: Financial services and real estate were the only top-paid Richmond careers ranking noticeably higher than the national average of $71,194 and $59,527, respectively.