Henrico police will no longer respond to certain calls, including shoplifting and marijuana use

Henrico County Police will no longer respond to "certain calls for service" effective immediately, the department announced Monday. Why it matters: Shoplifting, noise complaints, medical emergencies and marijuana use are among the categories of calls Henrico Police will stop responding to, Chief Eric English said in a video posted across social media channels.

The big picture: The county has been responding to some calls for which it has "no legal authority," which has kept officers from responding to ones where it does and that could be a higher priority, English said.

Context: Violent crimes and vehicle thefts are at a five-year high in Henrico while the police department is short around 64 officers, English said in a presentation to the county board of supervisors last week, per WTVR.

Police departments in Pittsburgh and Austin have recently enacted similar policy changes due to understaffing.

With the change, Henrico hopes to reduce the number of calls it receives by around 5,000, English said.

Zoom in: In the video, English shared which calls they won't respond to anymore, cited some exceptions to the list — and offered some insight into some of the calls they currently get:

🐶 Animal calls between 11pm-7am will be left until animal control comes on duty in the morning — with exceptions for attacks, animal injuries or cruelty.

🥁 Loud parties or noise complaints, including gripes about loud walkers and children running in hallways — except for violations of Henrico code.

🚑 Medical emergencies in which police "are not needed by other first responders" — except for life-threatening crime in progress.