So many Girl Scout cookies, so little time. Photo: Brian Brainerd/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Girl Scout Cookie season is here, and it's easier than ever to find Thin Mints and Samoas in town. That's because there's an online cookie finder that lists where and when local troops set up sales booths outside area Krogers, Walmarts and more.

This is a big weekend for cookie sales in Richmond — Girl Scouts will set up at least three-dozen local stores this Saturday alone.

Plus, Scouts are having a #BlingYourBooth contest right now, so expect some blinged out setups.

Peep this year's flavor lineup here, plus see which ones are vegan (Thin Mints!), gluten-free (Toffee-tastic), Kosher and Halal (all of them!).

Pro tip: But if you're busy this weekend, no worries. The cookie season runs through March 18.

What we're hearing: Word on the street is cookies are $5-$6 a box this year — cheaper than the $6-$7 a box some of our colleagues in other Axios cities are paying. So stock up.