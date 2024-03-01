Beaucoup opens, and more new restaurants are on the way for Richmond

🦪 Beaucoup, the "Paris-inspired dive bar" from the folks behind Grisette and Jardin, is up and running in the former Commercial Taphouse spot at 111 N. Robinson St.
The swanky high-meets-lowbrow spot has been jammed since its mid-February opening, and locals are raving on Insta about the oysters, cocktails and affordable French wine list (with a by-the-glass selection).
On the opening menu: Oysters (served up raw, roasted or fried), frites with garlic aioli ($7), a scallop roll ($18) and mussels mariniere ($17), plus other shareables.
Open Wednesday through Sunday, 4pm-midnight, with lunchtime hours on the weekend. Happy hour specials are in effect daily, 4-6pm.