Beaucoup opens, and more new restaurants are on the way for Richmond

Here's the latest Richmond restaurant news. 🦪 Beaucoup, the "Paris-inspired dive bar" from the folks behind Grisette and Jardin, is up and running in the former Commercial Taphouse spot at 111 N. Robinson St. The swanky high-meets-lowbrow spot has been jammed since its mid-February opening, and locals are raving on Insta about the oysters, cocktails and affordable French wine list (with a by-the-glass selection).

On the opening menu: Oysters (served up raw, roasted or fried), frites with garlic aioli ($7), a scallop roll ($18) and mussels mariniere ($17), plus other shareables.

Open Wednesday through Sunday, 4pm-midnight, with lunchtime hours on the weekend. Happy hour specials are in effect daily, 4-6pm.

🍔 BadAs Philly, a fast casual cheesesteak restaurant, is now open at 2001½ W. Main St., in the former Branch & Vine spot in the Fan, per the Times-Dispatch.

On the menu: Cheesesteaks (starting at $7.99), burgers and sandwiches ($4.99+), wings ($6.99 and up), and daily combo specials.

Open daily, 11-1:30am.

🤠 Lynchburg-based Texas Inn, owned by Richmond ad guy Dave Saunders, is going in the Izzy's Kitchen spot at 3901 Park Ave. in the Museum District, BizSense reports.

Saunders told BizSense he's been looking for a Richmond spot to open the classic diner concept when he found the Izzy's deal.

Izzy's last day of service is March 8, and Saunders plans to add an 18-seat lunch counter to the spot before opening in May.

In other news, Rise Southern Biscuits, plans to open a location in Carytown, next to Torchy's Tacos in the fall, per BizSense.

🐠 Latitude Seafood Co. is planning to open its fourth location at 14400 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield, between Brandermill and Woodlake, according to BizSense. It should open in summer.