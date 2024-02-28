Rams and Spiders breathe new life to Richmond rivalry with historic seasons

If you're a fair-weather women's basketball fan in the area, it's probably time to start paying attention. Why it matters: The cross-town rivalry between the Richmond Spiders (24-5) and VCU Rams (24-4) has a new edge this year, with both teams enjoying seasons for the history books and battling near the top of the Atlantic 10 rankings.

The Rams' record for regular season wins is 25, set in 2009. We could watch them match that as early as tonight, when they play at Rhode Island (on ESPN+ at 6pm).

Matching their record would be another milestone for head coach Beth O'Boyle, who became the winningest coach in VCU history when the Rams toppled St. Joseph's University last weekend.

The Spiders, led in points and rebounds by sophomore Maggie Doogan, are also close to matching their winningest season since 1990-91, when "Home Alone" hit theaters and A Tribe Called Quest released their debut album. In other words, a long time ago.

If Richmond wins both of their remaining games, they'd match their most wins in a season.

Richmond takes on Duquesne tonight at the Robins Center at 6pm. Watch on ESPN+ or get tickets.

Where it stands: Richmond is second in the A10 standings (behind St. Joseph's). VCU is third.

Both teams will finish regular season play Saturday — with VCU at home against George Mason and Richmond away at St. Bonaventure University – before the postseason tournament comes here to the brand new Henrico Sports & Events Center on March 6-10.

What we're watching: The Rams think they have a shot at breaking their home attendance record when they host George Mason at the Siegel Center at 1pm.

"We look at all the exciting things that are happening in women's basketball and women's sports across the country, and the time is now that, in the city of Richmond, we can get behind and really support the women athletes," O'Boyle tells the Times-Dispatch's Zach Joachim.

Get tickets to that game here.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show that VCU's record number of regular season wins is 25, not 26.